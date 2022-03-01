Apple Releases New Betas for watchOS, iOS, iPadOS, and macOS

Apple has released new developer betas for its operating systems that include iOS 15.4 beta 5, iPadOS 15.4 beta 5, watchOS 8.5 beta 5, and macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 5.

iOS 15.4 Beta 5

Here are some of the features we’ll see in iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4.

Using Face ID while wearing a mask

Universal Control that lets multiple Macs and iPads to be controlled with a mouse and keyboard

37. new emoji’s from the Emoji 14 set that includes melting face, saluting face, heart hands, pregnant man, face holding back tears, and others

Tap to Pay on iPhone to let these devices receive payments through Apple Pay

A new American Siri voice

AirTag anti-stalking features

Notes for iCloud Keychain passwords

And much more

So far it doesn’t sound like watchOS 8.5 will get new features apart from the new emojis.

macOS Monterey 12.3

This new release will include:

the new emojis

Universal Control

updating AirPods firmware when they are connected

removes Python 2 from the system

Deprecates kernel extensions used by certain cloud storage apps

Update to AirTags

Apple is releasing new security measures for AirTags to help combat some of the stalking we’ve been hearing. These include: