Apple Releases New Betas for watchOS, iOS, iPadOS, and macOS

Apple has released new developer betas for its operating systems that include iOS 15.4 beta 5, iPadOS 15.4 beta 5, watchOS 8.5 beta 5, and macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 5.
iOS 15.4 Beta 5
Here are some of the features we’ll see in iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4.
- Using Face ID while wearing a mask
- Universal Control that lets multiple Macs and iPads to be controlled with a mouse and keyboard
- 37. new emoji’s from the Emoji 14 set that includes melting face, saluting face, heart hands, pregnant man, face holding back tears, and others
- Tap to Pay on iPhone to let these devices receive payments through Apple Pay
- A new American Siri voice
- AirTag anti-stalking features
- Notes for iCloud Keychain passwords
- And much more
So far it doesn’t sound like watchOS 8.5 will get new features apart from the new emojis.
macOS Monterey 12.3
This new release will include:
- the new emojis
- Universal Control
- updating AirPods firmware when they are connected
- removes Python 2 from the system
- Deprecates kernel extensions used by certain cloud storage apps
Update to AirTags
Apple is releasing new security measures for AirTags to help combat some of the stalking we’ve been hearing. These include:
- New privacy warnings during AirTag setup. Every user setting up their AirTag for the first time will see a message that says the AirTag is meant to track their own belongings, that using AirTag to track people without consent is a crime in many regions around the world, that AirTag is designed to be detected by victims, and that law enforcement can request identifying information about the owner of the AirTag.
- Addressing alert issues for AirPods. Some users had reported that AirPods were showing up as an Unknown Accessory. The alert that users will be updated to indicate that AirPods have been traveling with them instead of an Unknown Accessory.
- Updated support documentation. Today Apple is updating its unwanted tracking support article to communicate the safety features built into AirTag, AirPods, and Find My network accessories. This page now includes additional explanations of which Find My accessories may trigger an unwanted tracking alert, and other improvements.