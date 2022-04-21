OtterBox Brings Convenient Apple Pencil Storage to iPad Air

OtterBox, maker of nearly indestructible cases for your iPhone and iPad, has recently unveiled its latest offering. The new Symmetry Series 360 Elite is available in a variety of fun colors for your iPad Air (4th or 5th generation). It steps up the game from the base Symmetry 360 by adding Apple Pencil storage.

Protecting Your iPad from Drops and Falls

The Symmetry lineup has been around for quite some time. OtterBox constructs the Symmetry 360 Elite using a polycarbonate shell along with synthetic rubber padding. A microfiber lining prevents nicks and scratches. The case has been drop tested to meet military standards (MIL-STD-810G 516.6).

To meet that standard, the testers drop the case onto concrete at least 26 times from a height of four feet. They have to drop it onto every corner and edge, and the device inside must be fully intact, functional, and damage-free afterwards.

Other Features of the Symmetry 360 Elite, Like Apple Pencil Storage

I’m currently using the Symmetry 360 on my fifth-generation iPad Air. It’s sleek but protective, and offers most of the features the Elite provides. You get a clear, scratch-resistant case to protect your tablet, along with the drop protection.

When you aren’t using your iPad, the folio cover protects your screen. Magnets within the folio activate your iPad’s sleep and wake modes. When you’re using the iPad, you can fold the folio into different positions as a stand for better viewing angles.

Where the Symmetry 360 Elite differs is in storing your Apple Pencil. A discrete slide-out compartment gives you convenient Apple Pencil storage when you aren’t using the stylus, to prevent losing the accessory.

OtterBox provides a limited lifetime warranty for the case. The company’s customer service and product support have always been top notch. While I’ve not yet reviewed the Symmetry 360 Elite, I’m always confident in OtterBox products. Always have been, even before I began covering them in news and reviews.

Pricing and Availability

OtterBox offers the Symmetry 360 Elite for $89.95 on its website. It’s compatible with 4th- and 5th-generation iPad Air. Your color choices include Scholar Grey, Yale Blue, Rouge Powder (pink) and Vitamin C (orange).