Amazon Offers Discounts on Apple Watch Series 7

If you’ve been thinking about buying a new Apple Watch, the time may be ripe. Even though a new generation may bring better performance, the Apple Watch Series 7 is hard to turn down when it’s on sale. Its always-on Retina display is gorgeous and the features help with fitness, productivity, and communications. For a limited time, Amazon is offering “hidden” discounts on Apple Watch Series 7 models.

Discounted Prices and Digital Checkout Savings

By and large, Amazon offers slightly better pricing on the Apple Watch than the manufacturer. Most of the prices you’ll see are already discounted $10, but a special hidden promotion can save you even more.

For example, you can get a 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 GPS with a blue aluminum case and the Abyss Blue Sport Band for $349.99, a $50 savings. Amazon’s regular price is already discounted $10 over Apple’s, but the retailer is also offering an additional $40 off at checkout. Strangely, the same watch in 45mm doesn’t offer the discount.

You need to look carefully, though. If the listing says you can save at checkout, you’ll have to add the product to a shopping cart and then check out normally. The discount does not apply to orders placed with 1-Click, such as the “Buy Now” button.

More Discounts on Apple Watch Series 7

Most of the save at checkout offers apply only to certain color combinations of the GPS-only Apple Watch Series 7. That’s not to say you can’t save on the cellular models, though. The 45mm Series 7 GPS + Cellular in midnight aluminum with a midnight sport band for example, offers a $34.99 checkout savings. You’ll pay $479.99 instead of $529.

To add to the confusion, Amazon offers some discounts even better, but without the digital checkout offer. The Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular with a 41mm Graphite Stainless Steel case and Graphite Milanese Loop band is priced at $669. Its regular price is $749.

To find the best deal, you should search Amazon for the Apple Watch Series 7. Look for “Save XXX at checkout” along with comparing current price with any crossed-out regular pricing. There are some great deals to be had, but you have to spend a bit of time finding them.