Apple Music Comes to Newer Samsung Smart TVs

Apple Music is coming to newer models of Samsung smart TVs. This is the first time Apple Music has appeared on a TV besides the Apple TV (via The Verge).

Smart TV Models

The app will appear on Samsung smart TVs from 2018, 2019, and 2020. It sounds like it will offer customers the same experience they would get on an Apple TV, with the same user interface. All content like music videos, playlists, and radio stations will be available.

Samsung supports the Apple TV app and AirPlay 2 on its smart TVs.

Further Reading

[Samsung and Apple Announced AirPlay Support and new iTunes App for Smart TVs]

[Report Finds iPhone 11 Sales Accounted for 66% in Q12020]