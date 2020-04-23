Apple to Sell Macs Containing its Own Processors From 2021

Apple will release Macs containing its own chips. The device will go on sale in 2021 (via Bloomberg News/Reuters).

Macs to Contain Apple-made Processors

Apple is reportedly working on three processors for its computers. These are based on the A14 chip, set to be used in the next generation iPhone. For years, Intel has made chips for a variety of Apple products. While iPhones now use Apple’s own chips – the iPhone 11 contains the A13 chip, for example – Macs still contain Intel processors.

Apple’s move to put its own chips into Macs has been expected for a while. This speculation ramped up last July after the company purchased the majority of Intel’s modem business and settled its long-running legal dispute with chipmaker Qualcomm.