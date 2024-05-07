Here’s What To Expect from Apple’s May 7 ‘Let Loose’ Event

Apple is finally launching new iPads after a long hiatus, and it’s no less than an early surprise. For those eagerly awaiting the chance to grab one, the upcoming ‘Let Loose’ event might be the moment as Cupertino may announce new iPads alongside some cool accessories.

Everything To Expect from The Let Loose Event

In recent months, we’ve heard a lot of Apple rumors, especially about the upcoming iPad Pro and Air models. Only time will tell how many of these rumors pan out, but here’s everything to expect during the “Let Loose” event (and how to stream it!)

1. 2024 iPad Pro

The 2024 iPad Pro will be the “star of the event,” writes Mark Gurman. I second that for mainly two reasons: it could be getting an OLED display for the first time (and by far the best OLED panel of any tablet, according to display chain analyst Ross Young), and secondly, Gurman expects that the iPad Pro may ditch Apple’s M3 processor in favor of the M4.

Moreover, the 2024 iPad Pro could be available in, 11.1- and 12.9-inch screen sizes. Under the hood, the upcoming iPad Pro models might offer storage space of up to 4TB, double what it currently offers. Price hikes could also be in the cards.

2. 2024 iPad Air

Apple may introduce a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air, alongside a 10.9-inch model. Under the hood, it could house an M2 chip. Other improvements might involve moving the front camera from the top bezel to the side bezel, making it better for landscape use.

Furthermore, other rumors suggest it may have a redesigned rear camera with a protruding pill-shaped bump. There were also rumors of Apple employing a miniLED display, especially for the 12.9-inch model, but that seems unlikely given factors such as higher production costs. So, we expect the 2024 iPad Air models to use regular LED panels with a 60Hz refresh rate.

3. New Magic Keyboard

Rumors about “a more laptop-like Magic Keyboard for the iPad” have been swirling for a while now. It seems that we may finally see it coming to life on May 7, besides new iPads. The rumor mill has it that it could undergo a major redesign, such as using aluminum for the first time for a “premium” feel, and might have a USB-C port (obviously!)

4. Apple Pencil 3

The successor to the 2018 Apple Pencil 2, Apple Pencil 3 could debut alongside new iPads. Next Apple Pencil could introduce a new “squeeze” gesture, haptic feedback, and support for Find My, as per hints discovered in iOS 17.5 beta code. There are also reports suggesting the possibility of an Apple Pencil Pro during the event.

Apple’s “Let Loose” event will be streaming on May 7 (Tuesday) at 7:00 AM PT or 10 AM ET. You can tune in to the keynote event where iPads would steal the stage at apple.com, YouTube, and Apple TV app.