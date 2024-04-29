Upcoming iPad Pro Models May Sport the “Best OLED Tablet Panels” So Far

Apple will announce new iPads as early as next week during the “Let Loose” event, which kicks off at 7 a.m. PT or 10 a.m. ET on May 7. While Apple is rumored to take wraps off new Air and Pro models along with some cool accessories like a new Apple Pencil and a new Magic Keyboard, the spotlight of the show could be the iPad Pro models that are rumored to ditch the M3 chip and pack M4 chip instead, alongside OLED display panel.

According to display chain analyst Ross Young, Apple’s new iPad Pro models will boast superior OLED panels, which he describes as “by far the best OLED tablet panels on the market,” in a blog post. He adds that new iPad Pro models will use LTPO technology, a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, and a tandem stack and glass thinning. He adds that new iPad Pro models will come in “light displays with high brightness, extended battery life and long lifetime.”

Meanwhile, Young’s report corroborates previous rumors suggesting that the upcoming iPad Pro models could come in 11.1- and 12.9-inch screen sizes. He adds that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model, in specific, will be more than 1mm similar to the soon-to-retire current 12.9 iPad Pro with mini-LED display. According to him, there’s a chance the 11.1-inch model might face supply shortages at launch due to Apple’s efforts to address light leakage concerns, which aren’t affecting the 12.9-inch version. LG Display (LGD) is reported to be the dominant supplier, overcoming challenges faced by Samsung Display (SDC) during production.

Furthermore, Young had previously reported that the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air would feature a mini-LED display. However, earlier last week, he refuted this, stating that it “makes sense” because a mini-LED 12.9-inch iPad Air could have been an expensive move for Cupertino. That said, a mystery 12.9-inch iPad with mini-LED may arrive later this year.

