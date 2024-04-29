iPhone 16 Series Dummy Leak Hints at Revamped Camera Setup, Larger Screen

Early glimpses of the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup have popped up, and it comes from the same source who previously shared purported cases for iPhone 16 models and suggested iPhone SE 4 overhaul. The tipster in question, Sonny Dickson, shared dummy units of the iPhone 16 series on X that reveal a revamped camera module, alongside bigger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Per shared information, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max could come in 6.1-, 6.7-,6.3-, and 6.9-inch screens. For reference, the current iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max come in 6.1- and 6.7-inch screen sizes, respectively.

The most obvious change in the dummy units of the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus is the redesigned camera module, which is vertical, unlike the recent standard iPhone releases. In addition, the iPhone 16 Pro Max stands out with its rumored 6.9-inch display, making it the largest Pro Max yet, compared to the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. Besides these changes, there isn’t much else different here.

There are also talks that we might see a price hike with the upcoming iPhone 16 series, but I advise taking this information with a grain of salt until anything official, or we draw closer to the launch.

Rumor mill has it that iPhone 16 Pro models may look identical to the current Pro models, including the three-camera setup on the rear. But there’s room for improvement, and rumors suggest that the battery might be bigger in all iPhones except for the iPhone 16 Plus.

That said, the iPhone 16 series is still a way off from its debut, with Apple likely sticking to its tradition of releasing them in September unless plans change. We can expect more leaks to surface as we get closer to the release date, or as WWDC kicks off.

