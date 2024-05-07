Apple’s New Magic Keyboard Offers Function Keys and Larger Trackpad

As expected, Apple has pulled the wraps from the new Magic Keyboard alongside the M2 iPad Air and OLED iPad Pro. The latest Magic Keyboard iteration focusses on offering a “laptop” like experience on iPad. Apple has revamped the aluminium palmrest and added a larger trackpad with haptic feedback for better ergonomics.

The first thing that caught my eye is the function row. Yes, the new Magic Keyboard features a full-fledged function key row similar to the Magic Keyboard Folio launched a few years ago. This means you finally get to use the Esc(ape) key! The new Magic Keyboard is available in two colors, black and silver, priced at $299 and $349, respectively.

Over the years, Apple has been working towards making the iPad more like a laptop. It began with the powerful iPad Pro and accessories such as the Magic Keyboard. On the software side, Apple changed its approach with iPadOS. They focussed on creator apps and added functionalities previously restricted to the Mac or PC.

The iPad Pro is undoubtedly inching towards increased computing prowess and usability. However, there is still some catching up to do when it comes to Mac or other workstations. In its current form, the iPad Pro is perfect for artists and creators who like the convenience of a small, powerful device with a touch screen, large display, and accessories such as the newly released Apple Pencil Pro.

Developing…..