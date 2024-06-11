Download the Official iPadOS 18 Wallpaper for iPad

Apple has officially announced iPadOS 18 at the highly anticipated WWDC 2024 Keynote event on June 10. This update, similar to iOS 18, brings a suite of vibrant, fresh wallpapers. Courtesy of iClarified, these wallpapers are now available in 4K resolution. Get them below!

Download the Official iPadOS 18 4K Wallpapers

iPadOS 18 Blue Dark/Light

iPadOS 18 Blue Landscape Dark iPadOS 18 Blue Landscape Light

Download iPadOS 18 Blue Landscape Dark

Download iPadOS 18 Blue Landscape Light

iPadOS 18 Blue Portrait Dark iPadOS 18 Blue Portrait Light

Download iPadOS 18 Blue Portrait Dark

Download iPadOS 18 Blue Portrait Light

iPadOS 18 Green Dark/Light

iPadOS 18 Green Landscape Dark iPadOS 18 Green Landscape Light

Download iPadOS 18 Green Landscape Dark

Download iPadOS 18 Green Landscape Light

iPadOS 18 Green Portrait Dark iPadOS 18 Green Portrait Light

Download iPadOS 18 Green Portrait Dark

Download iPadOS 18 Green Portrait Light

iPadOS 18 Indigo Dark/Light

iPadOS 18 Indigo Landscape Dark iPadOS 18 Indigo Landscape Light

Download iPadOS 18 Indigo Landscape Dark

Download iPadOS 18 Indigo Landscape Light

iPadOS 18 Indigo Portrait Dark iPadOS 18 Indigo Portrait Light

Download iPadOS 18 Indigo Portrait Dark

Download iPadOS 18 Indigo Portrait Light

iPadOS 18 Purple Dark/Light

iPadOS 18 Purple Landscape Dark iPadOS 18 Purple Landscape Light

Download iPadOS 18 Purple Landscape Dark

Download iPadOS 18 Purple Landscape Light

iPadOS 18 Purple Portrait Dark iPadOS 18 Purple Portrait Light

Download iPadOS 18 Purple Portrait Dark

Download iPadOS 18 Purple Portrait Light

