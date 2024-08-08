Download the Official iOS 18 4K Wallpapers for iPhone

Apple has officially announced iOS 18 during the WWDC 2024 Keynote. As expected, the new update brings a host of new features, including fresh iOS 18 4k wallpapers that you must try on your device.

Download the Official iOS 18 4K Wallpapers

Thanks to iClarified, the wallpapers are ready for download.

iOS 18 Azure Dark/Light

ios 18 azure dark
iOS 18 Azure Dark
ios 18 4k wallpaper azure light

iOS 18 Azure Light

Download iOS 18 Azure Dark
Download iOS 18 Azure Light

iOS 18 Pink Dark/Light

ios 18 pink dark
iOS 18 Pink Dark
ios 18 4k wallpaper pink light

iOS 18 Pink Light

Download iOS 18 Pink Dark
Download iOS 18 Pink Light

iOS 18 Purple Dark/Light

ios 18 wallpaper purple dark
iOS 18 Purple Dark
ios 18 4k wallpaper purple dark
iOS 18 Purple Dark

Download iOS 18 Purple Dark
Download iOS 18 Purple Light

iOS 18 Yellow Dark/Light

ios 18 yellow dark
iOS 18 Yellow Dark
ios 18 4k wallpaper yellow light

iOS 18 Yellow Light

Download iOS 18 Yellow Dark
Download iOS 18 Yellow Light

