iPadOS 18 Will Run on iPad 7th Gen and Newer Models

Apple just unveiled iPadOS 18 at WWDC, the first major release in nearly a year. The new software is designed to maximize Apple’s latest M4 series iPad Pro and Air models, with a particular emphasis on AI integration through Apple Intelligence. But even if you’re not rushing out to buy the latest hardware, there’s still plenty to be excited about. Here’s the full list of iPad models that will be compatible with iPadOS 18.

List of iPad Models That Support iPadOS 18

iPadOS 18 is set to supercharge the iPad experience with new intelligence features and enhanced Apple Pencil capabilities. The introduction of Apple Intelligence, a personal AI system, will revolutionize how users write and communicate, offering tools for rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text across various apps.

These iPad models support the new iPadOS 18:

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Air (M2)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation)

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad (10th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad (9th generation)

iPad (8th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

These iPad models are compatible with Apple Intelligence features:

iPad Pro (M2)

iPad Pro (M1)

iPad Air (M1)

How To Install iPadOS 18 on iPad

Expect a stable iPadOS 18 release sometime around the fall iPhone event. A public beta version may also become available roughly a month after the initial WWDC announcement, while developers enrolled in the program can expect access to the beta within hours of the keynote. As with any beta software, users should be prepared for potential glitches and instability.