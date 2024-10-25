How To Restore iPad mini 7 Wirelessly with iOS 18

While this may be surprising, you can restore an iPad mini 7 wirelessly. If you like to tinker with your device or simply need to restore your iPad, a new feature in iOS 18 makes it easier than ever. Let’s take a quick look at this device-saving process.

How To Wirelessly Restore iPad mini 7 with iOS 18

As discovered by 9to5Mac, the firmware for iPad mini 7 features a matching RecoveryOS partition as the one found with iPhone 16. This means that any iPad mini 7 or iPhone 16 can be recovered wirelessly simply by placing another iPad or iPhone running iOS 18 next to the device. Essentially, you no longer need a PC or Mac should you accidentally brick your device.

Time needed: 2 minutes To restore an iPad 7 Wirelessly, follow these steps: First, you may need to force reset the iPad. First, press and quickly release the button closest to the top button. Then, press and quickly release the button furthest from the top button. Finally, press and hold the top button until you see the Apple logo. Next, simply place your iPad mini 7 next to an Apple device running iOS 18 or iPadOS 18. Ensure both devices have a good charge. You will then finish the restoration process on your Apple device. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Considering Apple is shipping the iPad mini 7 with iPadOS 18, this is sure to help plenty of folks who are having issues with their device.

