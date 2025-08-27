The best wired headphones for iPhone 16 give you stable sound quality, reliable mic support, and the comfort of plug-and-play listening. Since the iPhone 16 uses a USB-C port, you can connect wired USB-C earphones directly or use Apple’s official USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter with traditional headphones. Both options deliver low-latency audio for music, calls, and video, making wired listening a strong choice even in 2025.

Whether you need budget-friendly earbuds, premium IEMs, or professional headphones, there are excellent wired options that work seamlessly with iPhone 16.

How We Made This List

We built this list of the best wired headphones for iPhone 16 by focusing on real-world performance and compatibility. Every model here works reliably with the iPhone 16’s USB-C port, whether natively or through Apple’s USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter. We checked microphone and remote support, since call quality and button controls matter as much as sound.

To keep the list evidence-based, we reviewed editorial testing, audio measurements, and verified user feedback from trusted sources. That helped us balance sound quality, durability, and value across different budgets.

Finally, we considered practical use cases like clarity during calls, comfort for long sessions, cable strength, tip options for IEMs, and the ability to listen while charging using certified splitters. The goal was to highlight headphones that give you the best wired listening experience on iPhone 16 without guesswork.

Before You Start: Things to Consider

USB-C vs 3.5 mm : USB-C earphones plug in directly, while 3.5 mm headphones need Apple’s USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter.

: USB-C earphones plug in directly, while 3.5 mm headphones need Apple’s USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter. Mic and remote support : Not all USB-C earbuds handle calls and button controls. Apple’s adapter ensures TRRS 3.5 mm headsets keep mic and remote functions.

: Not all USB-C earbuds handle calls and button controls. Apple’s adapter ensures TRRS 3.5 mm headsets keep mic and remote functions. Power and impedance : Sensitive IEMs play well straight from iPhone 16. High-impedance headphones (150–300 Ω) need a small DAC/amp for proper volume.

: Sensitive IEMs play well straight from iPhone 16. High-impedance headphones (150–300 Ω) need a small DAC/amp for proper volume. Durability : Choose headphones with detachable cables, replaceable ear tips, and strong strain relief for long-term use.

: Choose headphones with detachable cables, replaceable ear tips, and strong strain relief for long-term use. Charging while listening : If you multitask, get a certified USB-C splitter that supports audio plus charging without glitches.

: If you multitask, get a certified USB-C splitter that supports audio plus charging without glitches. Port hygiene: Keep the USB-C port clean and use snug connectors to avoid audio cut-outs or mic issues.

Wired Headphones for iPhone 16

1. Apple EarPods (USB-C)

Apple EarPods remain the most straightforward wired option for iPhone 16 users. Designed specifically for Apple devices, they connect directly through the USB-C port without the need for adapters. They are lightweight, reliable, and favored by users who value simplicity over advanced sound tuning.

Key Features: These earbuds feature a three-button remote and built-in microphone that work seamlessly with iPhone 16, enabling easy call handling, volume adjustments, and playback control. Their open-fit design makes them comfortable for longer use, although they do not provide much isolation. Apple’s wide distribution also makes them easy to replace.

Pros:

Native USB-C support ensures flawless plug-and-play on iPhone 16.

Built-in mic and three-button remote for calls and controls.

Lightweight, comfortable design for daily use.

Affordable and widely available in Apple’s ecosystem.

Cons:

Limited sound isolation due to open-fit design.

Audio quality is basic compared with sealed IEMs.

2. JBL Tune 310C (USB-C)

This budget-friendly option has a built-in DAC with Hi-Res support, a flat tangle-resistant cable, multiple ear tips, and a three-button inline remote with mic. It also includes EQ presets accessible via button presses.

Key Features: The Tune 310C offers a flat, tangle-resistant cable, multiple ear tip sizes for comfort, and a three-button remote with microphone. It also includes EQ adjustments accessible through volume-button presses, giving users control over tuning without extra software.

Pros:

Hi-Res certified sound with built-in DAC.

Tangle-free flat cable with multiple ear tip options.

Three-button remote and mic provide solid usability.

Compact and portable for everyday use.

Cons:

Out-of-the-box sound leans heavily on bass.

Isolation is average compared with deeper-fit IEMs.

3. Master & Dynamic ME05 (USB-C)

The Master & Dynamic ME05 delivers a premium wired listening experience, combining elegant design with detailed sound quality. It appeals to users who want style and performance in a compact package.

Key Features: The earbuds feature a solid metal build, a refined tuning that emphasizes clarity, and a tangle-resistant cable with inline controls. Reviewers have praised their high-resolution playback support and overall durability.

Pros:

Engaging and detailed sound profile.

Premium metal build for durability and aesthetics.

Editorially recommended for refined wired listening.

Tangle-resistant cable with remote and mic.

Cons:

Limited passive noise isolation.

Cable microphonics can be distracting during movement.

4. OnePlus Bullets (USB-C)

The OnePlus Bullets are an affordable, no-frills wired option that offer reliable performance for iPhone 16 users. They are lightweight, simple, and designed for people who want functional wired listening without spending much.

Key Features: Lightweight with magnetic earbud backs for storage, the Bullets provide simple sound tuning and daily functionality. They connect directly via USB-C, making them hassle-free.

Pros:

Affordable and widely available.

Lightweight and portable design with magnetic cable management.

Tangle-resistant cable for daily convenience.

Plug-and-play USB-C compatibility.

Cons:

Sound lacks detail compared with higher-end IEMs.

Minimal accessories and limited customization.

Isolation is modest, better suited for casual environments.

5. Sennheiser IE 100 Pro (USB-C cable or 3.5 mm)

Designed for clarity and accuracy, the IE 100 Pro is a stage monitor IEM adapted for smartphones. It can be paired with a USB-C cable or used via Apple’s 3.5 mm adapter for mic/remote support.

Key Features: The IE 100 Pro offers a neutral sound signature with excellent midrange clarity, secure fit, and robust construction. They work either with a USB-C cable or a 3.5 mm cable via Apple’s adapter, supporting inline mic and remote.

Pros:

Neutral, clear sound ideal for musicians and creators.

Durable build with professional-grade fit.

Flexible connection options: USB-C or 3.5 mm.

Strong noise isolation suitable for stage or travel.

Cons:

Bass is restrained, not tuned for consumer “fun.”

Fit depends heavily on finding the right ear tips.

More expensive than entry-level IEMs.

6. Shure AONIC 4 (USB-C or 3.5 mm)

Shure’s AONIC 4 combines a hybrid-driver setup with strong isolation and a modular cable ecosystem. Excellent for long listening sessions and adaptable across devices.

Key Features: These IEMs feature Shure’s renowned isolation, detachable cables for long-term use, and balanced, articulate sound tuning. Users can swap between USB-C or 3.5 mm cables depending on their setup.

Pros:

Balanced tuning that works for both music and work calls.

Outstanding noise isolation.

Replaceable cables make it a long-term investment.

High build quality and comfort with proper tip selection.

Cons:

Premium pricing puts it above mainstream options.

Seal and comfort require experimenting with tips.

May be overkill for casual listeners.

7. Razer Hammerhead (USB-C, wired)

The Razer Hammerhead wired edition caters to gamers but also doubles as a versatile everyday earphone. Its low-latency performance makes it well-suited for gaming, video calls, and content consumption on iPhone 16.

Key Features: Equipped with a secure fit, inline mic, and simple USB-C connection, these earphones ensure stability and responsiveness, especially for interactive content like games and video.

Pros:

Low-latency playback ideal for gaming and video.

Secure fit for active use.

Plug-and-play with iPhone 16.

Lightweight and easy to carry.

Cons:

Sound signature is fun-biased, not neutral.

Isolation is mid-level, not suitable for loud commutes.

Less refined than professional IEMs.

8. Apple USB-C to 3.5 mm Headphone Adapter

This small accessory is key for users who already own quality 3.5 mm headphones or IEMs. Apple’s official DAC adapter ensures compatibility with iPhone 16.

Key Features: It supports TRRS headsets with mic and inline controls, unlocking the widest range of wired headphones on iPhone 16. Compact and affordable, it’s an essential for audiophiles.

Pros:

Official support means fewer compatibility headaches.

Works with nearly any 3.5 mm headphone or headset.

Very affordable and widely available.

Easy to carry a backup due to its size.

Cons:

Easy to misplace due to its small footprint.

Limited power output, struggles with high-impedance headphones.

Adds one more piece of gear to carry.

FAQs

Does iPhone 16 support wired audio? Yes, via the USB-C port. Will 3.5 mm headset mics work? Yes, with Apple’s USB-C adapter supporting TRRS. Are USB-C earbuds universally compatible? No. Confirm mic and button support before purchase. Can I charge and listen at the same time? Yes, with a certified USB-C splitter. Why do some USB-C earbuds lose mic/remote support? Because USB-C implementations vary across brands. Apple’s adapter ensures reliability.

Comparison List

Best plug-and-play : Apple EarPods (USB-C)

: Apple EarPods (USB-C) Best value upgrade : JBL Tune 310C

: JBL Tune 310C Best premium choice : Master & Dynamic ME05

: Master & Dynamic ME05 Best budget option : OnePlus Bullets

: OnePlus Bullets Best for clarity : Sennheiser IE 100 Pro

: Sennheiser IE 100 Pro Best isolation : Shure AONIC 4

: Shure AONIC 4 Best for gaming : Razer Hammerhead

: Razer Hammerhead Most versatile: Apple USB-C to 3.5 mm Adapter

Tips

Always keep a spare Apple dongle if you use 3.5 mm gear.

Prioritize earbuds with tested mic clarity on iPhone USB-C.

Experiment with foam or silicone tips for comfort and improved bass response.

Clean your USB-C port regularly.

Use short, strain-relieved cables for travel.

If mic glitches occur, reseat connections, clean the port, toggle permissions, or reboot.

Summary

Wired listening on iPhone 16 is simple and effective. USB-C earbuds offer the easiest experience, while the USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter provides maximum flexibility for existing gear. Mic support, durability, and comfort remain key factors in choosing the right pair.

Conclusion

For iPhone 16 users, wired audio is not just possible but practical. Apple’s EarPods remain the easiest everyday option, while the adapter unlocks a wider world of IEMs and professional gear. From budget commuters to audiophiles, the right choice depends on your balance of price, clarity, and durability.