CarPlay Not Working on iOS 18? 8 Ways To Fix it!

CarPlay offers a convenient way to stream music, place and receive calls, and find routes without taking your eyes off the road. However, numerous iPhone users have lately reported that CarPlay is not working for them after installing iOS 18. While that’s unfortunate, the problem can be resolved easily with some tinkering. Read along as I take you through a list of effective methods to get CarPlay working again.

Why Is CarPlay Not Working on My iPhone?

In most cases, CarPlay may stop functioning due to connectivity issues between your iPhone and your car’s stereo unit. These issues can arise from a damaged USB cable or an intermittent wireless connection. However, sometimes, the problem can also arise from misconfigured settings and software glitches related to your iPhone and the car’s stereo unit. Depending on what caused the issue, there are multiple ways to fix it.

8 Ways To Fix CarPlay Not Working on iOS 18

1. Ensure That Your Car Supports the Feature

If this is your first time trying to use CarPlay, you may want to check if your car supports the feature before moving ahead. While many cars support CarPlay, it’s always a good idea to refer to your vehicle’s user manual or the manufacturer’s website to verify if it supports it.

Besides that, you may face issues if you try to use CarPlay wirelessly, but your car only supports it via USB. Although wireless CarPlay has benefits, it’s only available on a handful of new vehicles.

2. Check if Your iPhone Is Connected Properly

Sometimes, CarPlay may stop functioning simply due to connectivity issues related to the USB cable or the Wi-FI and Bluetooth connection. Depending on your setup, check if the following things are in order:

For wired connections: Ensure your USB cable and connector aren’t damaged. Moreover, check if you have securely plugged the cable into the charging port on your iPhone and car.



Ensure your USB cable and connector aren’t damaged. Moreover, check if you have securely plugged the cable into the charging port on your iPhone and car. For wireless CarPlay: Ensure Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are enabled and Airplane mode is turned off on your iPhone. Additionally, confirm that you are connected to your car’s Bluetooth or wireless network.

3. Ensure You Are Using the Correct USB Port

If you are connecting via a USB cable, make sure you are using the correct USB port. Although most cars have multiple USB ports, only one port on the dashboard can charge your iPhone and transfer data required for CarPlay. Therefore, you must refer to your vehicle’s manual to identify the correct USB port.

4. Restart Your iPhone

Restarting your iPhone can be a simple yet effective solution if you went through the preliminary checks but still can’t use CarPlay. Restarting the iPhone can potentially help you fix CarPlay-related software glitches.

To Restart Your iPhone: Press and hold the side button and the volume button simultaneously, then swipe right on the slider to power off your iPhone. After a few seconds, press the Side button to turn it on. Try connecting your iPhone to your car again.

5. Check the Screen Time Settings

If you have set up Screen Time restrictions on your iPhone, you may have accidentally disabled CarPlay. To ensure that this isn’t the case on your device, follow the steps explained below:

Launch the Settings app and navigate to Screen Time.

Scroll down and tap Content & Privacy Restrictions. After that, navigate to Allowed Apps & Features.

Enable the toggle beside the CarPlay option. Finally, enter your Screen Time Passcode.



6. Ensure Siri is enabled on your iPhone

CarPlay relies on Siri and on-device voice models to enable hands-free control while you are driving. As a result, Apple has configured iOS in such a way that CarPlay will cease to function if Siri is disabled on your iPhone. If you are unsure and need to check if Siri is enabled, follow the steps explained below:

Locate and open the Settings app on your iPhone. Navigate to Siri (Apple Intelligence & Siri on newer iPhones).

Tap on Talk to Siri and select “Siri” or “Hey Siri” or just “Hey Siri.”

Now, enable the Press Side Button for Siri option at the bottom of the list. Go back to Siri (Apple Intelligence & Siri) and enable Allow Siri When Locked.



7. Unpair your iPhone and Set Up CarPlay Again

Software glitches on your iPhone or the stereo unit can often lead to connectivity issues that can prevent CarPlay from working. To fix this, you must unpair your iPhone and set up CarPlay again, as shown below:

Open the Settings app and navigate to General.

Tap on CarPlay and select your car from the list.

Now, select Forget This Car and then hit Forget.

Connect your iPhone to the stereo unit via USB. However, if you are using CarPlay wirelessly, turn on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Then, press and hold the voice command button located on the steering wheel. Once you do that, navigate back to General in the Settings app and tap on CarPlay. Select your car from the list and tap on Use CarPlay to accept the connection.

Multiple users have reported that CarPlay straight up refuses to show up in the Settings app on iPhones after updating to iOS 18, while a few have reported that it shows up but doesn’t work. If you are facing a similar bug, consider updating your iPhone to iOS 18.1 or later and hope it patches the issue.

Open the Settings app and navigate to General.

Tap Software Update and wait for your iPhone to check for updates. If a new iOS update is available, tap on Update Now (or Install Now).

Enter your iPhone’s Passcode and Agree to the terms and conditions.



Once you have completed these steps, you might also want to check if a new firmware update is available for your car’s infotainment system or the CarPlay unit. The steps for this are in your car’s user manual. This will ensure seamless connectivity regardless of your current iOS version.

However, if none of these fixes work, it may be time to contact the car manufacturer or Apple Support. They can help you with problems arising from a deeper hardware or software issue.