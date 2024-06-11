Download the Official iOS 18 Wallpapers for iPhone

Apple has officially announced iOS 18 during the WWDC 2024 Keynote. As expected, the new update brings a host of new features, including fresh wallpapers that you must try on your device.
Download the Official iOS 18 4K Wallpapers
Thanks to iClarified, the wallpapers are ready for download.
iOS 18 Azure Dark/Light
Download iOS 18 Azure Dark
Download iOS 18 Azure Light
iOS 18 Pink Dark/Light
Download iOS 18 Pink Dark
Download iOS 18 Pink Light
iOS 18 Purple Dark/Light
Download iOS 18 Purple Dark
Download iOS 18 Purple Light
iOS 18 Yellow Dark/Light
Download iOS 18 Yellow Dark
Download iOS 18 Yellow Light
