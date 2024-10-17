How To Fix an iPhone 16 Pro That’s Not Turning On

The new iPhone is easily one of the most anticipated smartphone releases of the year. With its powerful A18 Bionic chip and the debut of Apple Intelligence, it’s built for top performance. But with all the excitement—and a steep price tag—discovering that your new iPhone 16 Pro is not turning on is more than disheartening.

Sure, Apple’s one-year limited warranty covers a replacement, but dealing with that process is a hassle you’d rather avoid. Thankfully, there are a few simple troubleshooting steps you can try. Please follow these steps carefully to avoid voiding your coverage.

Why Did My iPhone Screen Go Black and Won’t Turn On?

There are several reasons why your brand-new iPhone won’t turn on. A drained battery, a software glitch from the iOS 18 update, or even overheating during setup can freeze your device. Minor shipping mishandling can also cause internal issues, or in more extreme cases, manufacturing defects might be to blame.

What To Do if iPhone 16 Won’t Turn On at All

NOTE The suggestions below are official troubleshooting solutions provided by Apple—they won’t void your warranty. Feel free to explore other options. However, steer clear of steps that require you to use third-party apps or physically open your device.

1. Force Restart iPhone

Time needed: 3 minutes A force restart is the simplest and safest first step when your iPhone won’t turn on. It clears out temporary software glitches without affecting your data. Even brand-new models can freeze during setup fresh out of the box due to hidden bugs. Here’s what to do: Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button. Hold the Side Button until the Apple logo appears. Repeat the above steps if a force restart doesn’t work the first time.

2. Charge Your iPhone

Try charging your device after a few force restarts. It might have lost power during shipment, leaving you with a completely drained battery right out of the box. Plug it in for at least 15 to 30 minutes to restore enough charge before troubleshooting again. It’s a low-effort, no-risk solution.

Connect your iPhone to a power source using a USB-C cable. Wait for 15 to 30 minutes before attempting to power it on again. If the phone shows a charging screen but doesn’t boot, try the force restart method again.

Use Recovery Mode if your iPhone freezes during setup. It helps you resolve software corruption by updating or reinstalling iOS 18. It won’t erase your data—you can carry over any transferred files.

Connect the iPhone to a Mac or a PC with iTunes. Open Finder on macOS (or iTunes on Windows). Force restart the phone, but keep holding the Side Button until the recovery screen appears.

Select Update to reinstall iOS without losing data. If this fails, choose Restore. Doing so will wipe your device, although it shouldn’t be an issue since you already have a backup.

Consider entering DFU Mode if Recovery Mode doesn’t cut it. Recovery Mode only updates the operating system, but DFU Mode goes deeper by reinstalling both the firmware and iOS. It’s an aggressive yet safe way to address underlying software issues.

Connect the iPhone to a computer. Quickly press the Volume Up, then Volume Down button. Hold the Side Button until the screen goes black, then hold the Volume Down button with the Side Button for 5 seconds. Release the Side Button but keep holding Volume Down until your computer recognizes the device in DFU Mode. Use Finder or iTunes to restore the device.

Again, your warranty must remain valid. Contact Apple Support if you feel unsure about performing any step in the troubleshooting process. Yes, waiting for a replacement device is a hassle, but it’s much better than accidentally voiding your coverage. Consider renewing your AppleCare+ plan while you’re at it. The extra protection is worth it with all the software and hardware issues that surfaced recently.