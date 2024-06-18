iPhone Keeps Asking for Outlook Password: Try These 5 Fixes

Does your iPhone keep asking for your Outlook password? Opening the Mail app only to be met with a constant barrage of pop-ups about your login credentials can be a major productivity killer. Sure, it only takes a minute to enter and confirm your username-password combination, but imagine doing that several times an hour. To help you regain full access to your account, here’s what you should do.

Why Does Your iPhone Keep Asking for Your Outlook Password?

iOS updates are loaded with features and improvements, but they also introduce problems. If your iPhone starts prompting for your Outlook password after an update, it’s probably because the system software is interfering with Mail.

Another reason is for security verification. If you add Outlook as an Exchange or Other account to Mail, it may end up using a less secure form of authentication. Microsoft doesn’t like that, so you’ll have to type in your Outlook password repeatedly as a protective measure.

The network configuration on your iPhone could also play a factor. For instance, communication issues between Mail and Outlook due to corrupt network settings might result in frequent requests for your email password.

How to Stop Your iPhone From Asking for Your Outlook Password

1. Disable and Re-Enable the Outlook Account on iPhone

Time needed: 2 minutes You can stop prompts for your Outlook password following an iOS update by disabling and re-enabling the Outlook account on your iPhone. To do that: Open the Settings app. Go to Mail > Accounts. Tap your Outlook account and disable the switch next to Mail. You must also turn off any other active switches—Contacts, Notes, Reminders, etc.

Go back to the main Settings screen, tap General > Shut Down, and perform a device restart. Once you’re back in, return to Settings > Mail > Accounts, tap your Outlook account, and re-enable the switch next to Mail.

2. Log Into Outlook via Safari and Opt To Stay Signed In

Logging into Outlook.com on Safari and accepting the option to stay signed in could clear minor login glitches.

Open Safari and visit Outlook.com. Sign in with your Microsoft account and tap Yes to stay signed in.

Close the tab without signing out and open Mail.

3. Remove and Re-Add Outlook With the Outlook.com Setup

If the problem persists, you must rule out any authentication-related issues with your Outlook account. All you have to do is remove and re-add Outlook using the Outlook.com setup in Mail.

Open Settings and go to Mail > Accounts. Select your Outlook account, tap Delete Account, and confirm your action.

Return to the main Settings screen, tap Safari > Clear History and Website Data, and clear Safari’s browser cache.

Go back to Mail > Accounts, tap Add Another Account, and select Outlook.com.

Follow the on-screen instructions to add the Outlook account again to your iPhone.

4. Change Your Outlook Password on Another Device

Still no luck? Try changing your Outlook password on another device and re-authenticate Outlook on your iPhone. To do that:

Log into your Microsoft account on a different desktop or mobile device. Go to the Accounts tab, select Change password, and follow the prompts to change your password.

Open Mail on your iPhone and verify Outlook with the new password or using two-factor authentication.

5. Reset Your iPhone’s Network Settings

The following fix involves resolving potential network corruption issues by resetting your iPhone’s network settings to factory defaults.

Open Settings and go to General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset.

Tap Reset Network Settings and confirm your action.



NOTE Once you finish resetting your iPhone’s network settings, you must manually reconnect to any Wi-Fi networks.

Contact Microsoft Support if your iPhone still keeps asking you for your Outlook password. If the problem isn’t on Microsoft’s end, your next stop should be Apple Support. In the meantime, you can access your email through Outlook.com or the Microsoft Outlook app for iOS.