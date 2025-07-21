Is AppleCare+ Worth It for iPhone in 2025?

When you face a software/hardware issue or physical damage on your iPhone, you’ll take it to Apple Support for assistance if you can’t resolve the problem yourself. Apple charges a hefty fee to fix the issue or damage.

As a result, it’s best to extend your device’s warranty with AppleCare+ so that you don’t have to pay a lot. But is it worth it these days? In this guide, you’ll learn about AppleCare+ for iPhone and whether it’s worth your money.

What Is AppleCare+?

AppleCare+ is an extended warranty for Apple devices that includes repairs and replacements. It covers unlimited incidents of accidental damage, battery replacement/service, 24×7 technical support, and theft and loss protection (if you opt for it).

The price of AppleCare+ varies with each device, and the warranty is extended for two more years. However, if you purchase the AppleCare+ monthly subscription, you can keep this plan indefinitely. While AppleCare+ doesn’t support all Apple devices, here’s a list of the Apple devices that it currently supports:

Macs and MacBooks

Studio Displays

iPhones

iPads

Apple Watches

Apple TVs

Beats headphones

HomePods

Difference Between AppleCare and AppleCare+

When you purchase an Apple device, you get AppleCare with a one-year limited warranty, including 90 days of technical support and free setup support. AppleCare covers a few defects, such as manufacturing defects and faulty hardware out of the box, but you won’t get any coverage for damage protection.

That’s where AppleCare+ comes into play. While AppleCare+ is an extended warranty for your devices, it provides more benefits than AppleCare alone, such as damage protection, software support, 24×7 technical support, and more.

What Does AppleCare+ Cover?

Apart from an extended warranty, here are all the benefits that you receive from AppleCare+ when you purchase it for your Apple device(s):

Software support

Unlimited incidents of accidental damage

Pickup and delivery service

Carry-in repairs

Battery service and replacements

Theft and loss protection (purchased separately)

Priority technical support

Even though these services are free with AppleCare+, you’ll have to pay a service fee, which varies with your device and service type.

How Much Does AppleCare+ Cost for iPhone?

The price of AppleCare+ varies depending on the device and the model. For instance, the AppleCare+ plan for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max costs $9.99/month or $199 for two years. On the contrary, the AppleCare+ plan for iPhone 15 Plus and 14 Plus costs $8.99/month or $179 for two years. Similarly, for iPhone 15/14/13, it’s $7.99/month or $149 for two years.

Besides, you don’t get the Theft and Loss protection with AppleCare+ unless you opt for it separately. Apple will charge you $3.5/month or $40 for two years more for AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss protection.

You can purchase AppleCare+ along with the product or within 60 or 90 days from your purchase date. You can buy it online, from your iPhone settings, or at the Apple Store.

How To Check AppleCare+ Coverage on iPhone?

You can check AppleCare+ coverage of your iPhone from Settings or Apple’s Coverage Checker website. To check your AppleCare+ coverage for your iPhone, follow these simple steps:

From Settings

Open Settings on your iPhone. Navigate to General > About > Limited Warranty or Coverage Expired.



If it says “Coverage Expired” below the iPhone’s name, you don’t have AppleCare or AppleCare+ coverage. If it’s in coverage, you’ll see AppleCare or AppleCare+ plan details and what’s covered in your plan when you select Limited Warranty.

From Apple Coverage Checker

Open Settings on your iPhone. Navigate to General > About. Long-press Serial Number and tap Copy.

Open Apple Coverage Checker in your preferred browser. Paste the Serial Number of your device, enter the Captcha, and tap Submit.



It will show your iPhone’s coverage details; if there is no coverage, it will say “Coverage Expired.” Similarly, you can also check if you have an AppleCare plan on iPad and Mac.

Is AppleCare+ for iPhone Worth It?

Accidents happen unintentionally, and even if you use a case or tempered glass on your iPhone, it can still be damaged. We recommend getting AppleCare+ to keep your iPhone covered from various damages or hardware/software issues. That means AppleCare+ is worth it to this date.

Again, it all comes down to your budget and requirements. If you have the budget to purchase AppleCare+ with your iPhone or after 60 days, we’d recommend you go for it. But if you can’t afford it, it’s best not to purchase it, keep your iPhone as safe as possible from external damage, and pay when your iPhone has repairs.