How To Pre-Order the New iPhone 16 with the Apple Store

The new iPhone 16 series looks great: new color options, Action and Camera Control Buttons, plus the new A18 chip for faster performance. No doubt people are eager to pre-order the latest and greatest device. While some folks may remember a time when pre-ordering something meant potentially starting a fight while in line at a Best Buy, I’m happy to say this is now a thing of the past. Keep reading to learn more.

How To Pre-Order the New iPhone 16 Base Series

Pre-Order from the Apple Store

The best way to access the iPhone pre-order is through the official Apple Store. Going through official channels ensures you’re getting the device you want. Plus, Apple provides trade-ins for U.S. residents and supports most carriers.

Time needed: 3 minutes Apple lays it out this way: First, go to Apple’s official website or simply follow this link. Next, choose whether you want the 6.1-inch base model or the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus. Then, scroll through and choose your options. You can pick your color and storage options, and you can also choose whether you want to do a trade-in. You will also be choosing your payment options, with the ability to finance, as well as your connectivity (carrier) and whether you want AppleCare+. Make your selections and hit Continue. Follow the rest of the steps on-screen to place your order.

Fortunately, Apple makes it easy to get what you want. Keep in mind that if you try to pre-order before Sept. 13, Apple will still take your information, saving you time during checkout on the official day.

Remember that the iPhone 16 starts at $799 and officially releases on Sept. 20.

How To Pre-Order the iPhone 16 Pro Series

Of course it’s not just the baseline series that folks are excited about, as the iPhone 16 Pro series is also looking fantastic. The new Fusion Camera is sure to capture gorgeous photos with its 48MP main camera, and the new audio editing tools are going to create a new generation of filmmakers.

Just like the iPhone 16 series, you simply need to visit the official Apple Store to get in line. It works the same as the base model: choose your device preferences, trade-in options, connectivity and AppleCare+ coverage and you’re good to go. You’ll also save your place in line if you enter your information before Sept. 13.

The iPhone 16 Pro series starts at $999 and will be released on Sept. 20.

