How To Remove Guardiantrailway Browser Pop-up on iPhone

Guardiantrailway.com is a dubious website that vaguely promises various services or products. You might find yourself there due to deceptive ads or misleading links. Upon visiting, you may encounter a pop-up warning that your device is infected with a virus.

Consumer reporting platforms like ScamAdviser strongly advise against interacting with this site. However, just landing on the site doesn’t necessarily mean your device is infected. There are steps you can take to mitigate potential risks and protect your device. Here’s what to do.

NOTE iPhones don’t typically get infected by viruses. However, malware can wreak havoc on your device and even gain access to your data. Here’s a guide to help you identify malware infections on your device.

Ways to Remove Guardiantrailway on Your iPhone

1. Force-quit Facebook or Your Browser

Time needed: 1 minute When you encounter the pop-up, you must close the Facebook app or your browser right away. From your Home Screen, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to reveal the App Carousel. Swipe through your open apps to locate Facebook or your browser. Swipe up on the app preview to close the app.

2. Clear Your Browsing History

Next, you’ll need to clear your browser cache and history. The process differs for each app, so follow these steps if you use Safari or Chrome on your iPhone.

Safari

From Settings, tap Safari.

Tap Clear History and Website Data.

Select Clear History and Data.

Tap Close Tabs.



Chrome

On the Chrome app, tap the three dots in the lower-right-hand corner.

Tap Delete Browsing Data.

From Time Range, select All Time to completely wipe your browsing history.

Tap all the indicated items.

Select Delete Browsing Data.



3. Remove Unusual Calendar Entries

You might notice calendar events that you don’t recall adding or subscribing to. These unauthorized entries often come with alarming event reminders, designed to trick you into thinking they are system warnings. The goal is to create a sense of urgency, pushing you to click on malicious links or take unnecessary actions. Remove these from your Calendar app and avoid interacting with them.

Tap the specific Calendar event. Select Unsubscribe From This Calendar at the bottom of your screen. Tap Unsubscribe.

4. Check for Unfamiliar Apps

Malware such as Guardiantrailway installs apps that monitor your device activity and track your personal and financial information.

Fortunately, iPhone displays malware alerts from suspicious apps—they won’t launch without a warning prompt. In these cases, you should delete the shady app right away.

Updating to the latest software ensures that your phone stays protected from any external security threats. To do that, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update. Your screen should show the currently installed OS version on your iPhone, and whether an upgrade is available. On that note, here’s a

6. Factory-Reset Your iPhone

If the solutions above aren’t working, you will need to reset your phone’s settings to their defaults. This removes all the content and settings on your device. Factory-reset your phone by tapping on Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Don’t forget to keep a backup on iCloud or your computer so that you can easily access your apps, photos, and other files.

Contact Apple Support if you’re still seeing unusual activity on your iPhone. Meanwhile, here’s a guide to resolving the green lines appearing on your iPhone screen.