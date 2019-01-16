It seems that Adobe is raising the price of its subscription in specific countries, although U.S. users have been spared. Lifehacker compiled a list of 27 Adobe alternatives in response.

I haven’t tried out all of these apps myself, nor am I the target audience for them—as I don’t really dabble in 3D animation, alas. While we normally recommend apps we’ve used at Lifehacker, in this case, I’ve included recommendations from the various Twitter users who have suggested them when applicable.

On my iPad I quickly bought Affinity Photo and Affinity Designer, and both of them work great for my workflow.

Check It Out: 27 Adobe Alternatives to Use on Different Platforms