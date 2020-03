512 Pixels collected every default Mac wallpaper since 10.0 Cheetah, and there are high quality 5K versions available.

Major props to the world-class designer who does all the art of Relay FM, the mysterious @forgottentowel, for upscaling some of these for modern screens.

I think this is great. It’s cool to see how the default wallpaper has changed over time.

