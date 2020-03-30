Photographer Claims Apple Copied his Photo in Apple TV+ Show

Adrian Murphy writes that Apple copied his photo of two kids looking into a glowing chest, a visual that can be seen in Amazing Stories on Apple TV+.

To me, this is flagrant copyright infringement and is using my intellectual property to derive visual elements for one of the most viewed portions of their entire series… the intro that plays before every episode. I’m flattered by the obvious imitation, but I’m also disappointed by the obvious theft.

The scene does look visually similar to Mr. Murphy’s photo. I wonder if he will legally pursue this.

