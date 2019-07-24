Apple, Microsoft, and a Partnership Between Them

Jason Perlow argues that Apple and Microsoft go together like “a burger and fries” and should enter into a partnership.

Microsoft’s Azure and 365 are the keys to Apple’s future products and services being able to fulfill their highest potential. In particular, Microsoft’s investments around AI and Machine Learning in the cloud would make the difference between Siri remaining the industry’s biggest not-so-intelligent agent joke — and becoming the very smartest in the industry. But only if the companies committed to building a single intelligent agent together.

I don’t necessarily agree, but then again Apple’s partnership with IBM surprised me.

