Over the weekend Apple shared a video called ‘Cascade’ shot on iPhone XS by Donghoon Jun and James Thornton of Incite in collaboration with WET.

The video offers incredibly close-up looks at water in a variety of different environments, showcasing the potential of the iPhone XS camera. The video shows off features such as slo-mo, 4K, and more.

It’s a beautiful video and part of Apple’s Experiments series.

Check It Out: Apple Shares ‘Cascade’ Experiments Video Shot on iPhone XS