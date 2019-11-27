Russian Dairy Cows Wear VR Headsets to Reduce Anxiety

The RusMoloko farm is experimenting with giving cows VR headsets. They claim it can reduce anxiety and thereby increase milk production.

“Examples of dairy farms from different countries show that in a calm atmosphere, the quantity, and sometimes the quality, of milk increases markedly,” it read. Researchers will examine the effects of the programme in a long-term study. The developers reportedly hope to expand the project if positive results continue.

