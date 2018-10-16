Privacy Setting Do Not Track Doesn’t Do Anything

Privacy setting Do No Track found in virtually all browsers doesn’t actually do much. That’s because its use isn’t enforced.

Why do we have this meaningless option in browsers? The main reason why Do Not Track, or DNT, as insiders call it, became a useless tool is that the government refused to step in and give it any kind of legal authority. If a telemarketer violates the Do Not Call list, they can be fined up to $16,000 per violation. There is no penalty for ignoring Do Not Track.

