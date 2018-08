Smartphone addiction has slowly become more prevalent in our society. Companies like Apple and Google have built new features like Screen Time to help you manage how much time you spend on your phone.

Numerous studies confirm that smartphone addiction is a problem because phones compel us to use it more often, and more disruptively, than we’d like. It can affect productivity, relationships, quality of life, and happiness.

