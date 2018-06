We have a deal on the Graphene 8K HyperCharger PRO, a portable charger with 8,000mAh of capacity. It has built-in Lightning and microUSB connector, and is capable of Fast Charging (iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X). It’s $39.99 through us.

Check It Out: Graphene 8K HyperCharger PRO with 8,000mAh: $39.99