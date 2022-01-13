What is Web3? Explaining the Technology Stack in This New Ecosystem

A recent report from Coinbase examines the web3 stack, or the various protocols and blockchain technologies that make up the ecosystem.

Where a third party like Facebook owns your identity and data in Web2, your identity in Web3 can move fluidly between platforms without your data being captured and monetized by service providers. While Web2 apps are centrally controlled, tokens in Web3 grant users the right to help govern the services they use, representing a form of ownership in the platforms themselves.

