Paul Bischoff gives us a breakdown of the top 25 lobbying spenders in 2018, and how much they spent.

2018 was the biggest year yet for ISP lobbying at $80 million. Top spenders include AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast, which have amassed lobbying expenses of $341 million, $265 million, and $200 million, respectively since 1998.

Check It Out: How Much Does Your ISP Spend on Lobbying?