We have a deal on the HyperGear Quake, a Bluetooth speaker with a built-in 5,000mAh power bank you can use for charing your other devices while you’re listening. Aimed at outdoor use, the Quake is built to be rugged. It’s $44.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: HyperGear Quake Wireless Speaker with Built-in Power Bank: $44.99