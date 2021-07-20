Instagram has launched a Sensitive Content Control feature for content that appears in the Explore tab.
This new feature gives you control over sensitive content. You can decide to leave things as they are or you can adjust the Sensitive Content Control to see more or less of some types of sensitive content. We recognize that everybody has different preferences for what they want to see in Explore, and this control will give people more choice over what they see.
Check It Out: Instagram Launches Control for Viewing Sensitive Content