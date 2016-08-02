Instagram announced Thursday that the platform’s Stories will soon be viewable on the Web. This means IG users will be able to see them on a browser on Mac or PC, or on a mobile device if you don’t want to use the Instagram app. Previously they were available only in the app. Stories were essentially copied from SnapChat, and have proven immensely popular for Instagram, too. Stories last 24 hours only and are comprised of either live streams, videos, or stills. I’m not seeing them in my personal Instagram feed yet, but the company said that when they appear, they’ll be, “at the top of feed on mobile web, and to the right of your feed on desktop web.”