Can social media be “humane,” or is the push for addictive platforms just par for the course? Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss The Center for Humane Technology’s push for reform. They also talk about Cardiogram’s ability to detect diabetes from Apple Watch activity data, and they talk about Apple’s penchant for avoiding dark and edgy content.

Ernie and the iPhone X Notch

Yeah, I think Kelly Guimont just won the Internets. Maybe two of them, because check out this wallpaper on an iPhone X she posted to Instagram. That has to be the absolutely very best use of the iPhone X notch we’ll ever see. Enjoy!

Not everyone calls it the #notch you know. Some call it the #unibrow. #iphonex

A post shared by Kelly Guimont (@verso) on

Instagram announced Thursday that the platform’s Stories will soon be viewable on the Web. This means IG users will be able to see them on a browser on Mac or PC, or on a mobile device if you don’t want to use the Instagram app. Previously they were available only in the app. Stories were essentially copied from SnapChat, and have proven immensely popular for Instagram, too. Stories last 24 hours only and are comprised of either live streams, videos, or stills. I’m not seeing them in my personal Instagram feed yet, but the company said that when they appear, they’ll be, “at the top of feed on mobile web, and to the right of your feed on desktop web.”

Instagram announced Tuesday that it’s testing the ability to do live Stories with friends. Users who are broadcasting live can tap a button that allows them to invite anyone who is watching to join in on the broadcast. The original Story broadcaster can remove and invite another, too. As shown in the screenshot, the original Story broadcaster is on top of the split screen, while the participant is on the lower half. Instagram said the feature is being tested by a “small percentage of our community,” and will be launched globally in the “next few months.” It’s all part of Facebook/Instagram’s slow, but steady attack on YouTube, as well as SnapChat, and I expect it to be a popular feature. Especially after some split Stories go catastrophically wrong.

Apple just launched an Instagram account to highlight photos shot on iPhones. Right now the account has a handful of videos showing off different photographer’s work, but soon there’ll be more because Apple will be watching for the #ShotoniPhone hash tag. Over time Apple’s Instagram feed will no doubt have some amazing shots that highlight the quality of photos you can snap with an iPhone. Now I need to go back and add #ShotoniPhone to some of my pics.

Several social media companies have agreed to a US$5.3 million settlement for being obnoxious about user privacy. The suit stems from 2012, when Twitter, Instagram, Yelp, Foursquare, Kik, Path, Gowalla, and Foodspotting all took advantage of the way iOS worked at the time. More specifically, these companies sucked up our Contacts without telling us. iOS later required user permission to access our Contacts. The settlement was reported by Law360, who said the $5.3 million would be used to pay out damages to people who downloaded the above-mentioned apps between 2009 and 2012. What that means is the attorneys in the case get a phat paycheck, the companies get a slap on the wrist, and the millions of users who downloaded those apps will get pennies. Yay!

Instagram Stories

Watch out, Snapchat. Facebook is taking you on with its new Instagram Stories feature in Instagram. Like Snapchat, Instagram Stories lets you draw on photos and videos then post them where followers can see your impromptu works of art before they disappear 24 hours later.