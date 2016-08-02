Apple is entering into the business of medicine, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet explore the ramifications of this momentous development. They also discuss whether or not the Vero social network is viable, as well as Cellebrite’s claim that it can open up most iOS devices.
Can Social Media Be Humane, Smartwatch Diabetes Detection, and Nice Apple Content - ACM 448
Can social media be “humane,” or is the push for addictive platforms just par for the course? Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss The Center for Humane Technology’s push for reform. They also talk about Cardiogram’s ability to detect diabetes from Apple Watch activity data, and they talk about Apple’s penchant for avoiding dark and edgy content.
How to Secure Your Instagram Privacy Settings
Now your social media accounts are private, which means that you have better control over your data, not a corporation that may not have your best interests in mind.
4 Instagram Alternatives to Share Your Photos On
We’ve searched the App Store to tell you about some Instagram alternatives, if you’re looking for one.
Instagram's New Tracking Feature, Dolby Vision and Apple TV 4K - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-19
John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about Instagram’s new Show Active Status feature, plus John explains the confusing state of Dolby Vision for Apple TV 4K owners.
How to Turn Off Instagram's "Last Active" Tracking Feature
If you aren’t keen on Instagram’s new feature that lets the people you follow see when you’re active in the app, here’s how to turn it off.
Social Media Firms Should Try Evolving Like Apple, not Lemmings
LONDON – Instead of evolving like Apple, why do social media firms seem to insist on constantly changing their products?
This Wallpaper Is the Best Use of the iPhone X Notch Yet
Yeah, I think Kelly Guimont just won the Internets. Maybe two of them, because check out this wallpaper on an iPhone X she posted to Instagram. That has to be the absolutely very best use of the iPhone X notch we’ll ever see. Enjoy!
Instagram Stories Now Available on the Web
Instagram announced Thursday that the platform’s Stories will soon be viewable on the Web. This means IG users will be able to see them on a browser on Mac or PC, or on a mobile device if you don’t want to use the Instagram app. Previously they were available only in the app. Stories were essentially copied from SnapChat, and have proven immensely popular for Instagram, too. Stories last 24 hours only and are comprised of either live streams, videos, or stills. I’m not seeing them in my personal Instagram feed yet, but the company said that when they appear, they’ll be, “at the top of feed on mobile web, and to the right of your feed on desktop web.”
We Are the Surveillance State
For years, civil libertarians have fretted and worried about the eyes of the state encroaching on our privacy, but it turns out that we, the people, have opted to surveil ourselves.
Instagram Testing Live Stories with Friends
Instagram announced Tuesday that it’s testing the ability to do live Stories with friends. Users who are broadcasting live can tap a button that allows them to invite anyone who is watching to join in on the broadcast. The original Story broadcaster can remove and invite another, too. As shown in the screenshot, the original Story broadcaster is on top of the split screen, while the participant is on the lower half. Instagram said the feature is being tested by a “small percentage of our community,” and will be launched globally in the “next few months.” It’s all part of Facebook/Instagram’s slow, but steady attack on YouTube, as well as SnapChat, and I expect it to be a popular feature. Especially after some split Stories go catastrophically wrong.
Apple's New Instagram Account Showcases iPhone Photography
Apple just launched an Instagram account to highlight photos shot on iPhones. Right now the account has a handful of videos showing off different photographer’s work, but soon there’ll be more because Apple will be watching for the #ShotoniPhone hash tag. Over time Apple’s Instagram feed will no doubt have some amazing shots that highlight the quality of photos you can snap with an iPhone. Now I need to go back and add #ShotoniPhone to some of my pics.
How to Use Instagram Archive to Hide Old Photos
Instagram rolled out a new archival feature to hide any photo you no longer want on your profile—without deleting it.
Instagram Update Combines Disappearing Video and Photos with Direct Messages
Instagram is aiming to make Snapchat less relevant by making its own direct messaging features easier to use. An app update coming out today streamlines chats by combining disappearing photos and video with the direct message feature.
Twitter, Instagram, and Others Agree to Pay $5.3 Million for Privacy Obnoxiousness
Several social media companies have agreed to a US$5.3 million settlement for being obnoxious about user privacy. The suit stems from 2012, when Twitter, Instagram, Yelp, Foursquare, Kik, Path, Gowalla, and Foodspotting all took advantage of the way iOS worked at the time. More specifically, these companies sucked up our Contacts without telling us. iOS later required user permission to access our Contacts. The settlement was reported by Law360, who said the $5.3 million would be used to pay out damages to people who downloaded the above-mentioned apps between 2009 and 2012. What that means is the attorneys in the case get a phat paycheck, the companies get a slap on the wrist, and the millions of users who downloaded those apps will get pennies. Yay!
Facebook Targets Snapchat with Instagram Stories
Watch out, Snapchat. Facebook is taking you on with its new Instagram Stories feature in Instagram. Like Snapchat, Instagram Stories lets you draw on photos and videos then post them where followers can see your impromptu works of art before they disappear 24 hours later.