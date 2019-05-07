Jamf School Launches as an Apple Education Technology Solution

Jamf is a mobile device management company for Apple devices. Today it announced the launch of Jamf School.

Jamf School is an Apple education technology solution purpose-built for educators. It wasn’t designed for the expert IT user; instead it was designed with an intuitive interface and workflows to empower teachers to seamlessly manage and use their Apple devices for creating an active learning environment. It joins Jamf Pro to offer schools a solution choice that best fits their needs. With the launch of Jamf School also comes powerful apps.