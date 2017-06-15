Apple’s HomePod video ad focuses on the old, tried and true. Takes few risks and is predictable. What happened?
Apple Supports Malala Fund, Tim Cook Joins Leadership Council
Apple announced Monday that it will support the Malala Fund as the girl’s education charity’s first Laureate partner.
Apple's Approach to Education Only Goes So Far
There are some fundamental issues related to education in an environment immersed in social media. What can Apple do better?
Apple's Everyone Can Code Initiative Spreading to Europe
The tech sector is growing fast across Europe, and computing and informatics jobs are in high demand.
MacBook Pro Refresh Expectations, iPad Pro in Education - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-15
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at what may be in store for the MacBook Pro in 2018, plus they talk about Apple’s target audience for the iPad Pro and the tablet’s place in the educational market.
CES - Two New Kids Robots Offer Fun Coding Education
These fun robots will help teach your kids how to code.
Apple's "Everyone Can Code" Program Expands to More than 20 International Schools
Apple’s “Everyone Can Code” program to teach students how to code in Swift is expanding to more than 20 additional universities around the world.
Steve Wozniak Wants to 'Reprogram' Tech Education with Woz U, for Workers, Employers, and Schools
Designed in conjunction with Southern Careers Institute, a for-profit university, Mr. Wozniak said his goal was to help people learn tech skills without accumulating a mountain of debt.
Apple Creates Education Initiative With Ohio State University
Digital Flagship University starts this 2017-2018 school year. The iOS design lab opens in 2018, and Swift programming will start in the spring.
Top 5 Education AR Apps You Should Know About
Right now though, the majority of AR apps are games. But another category that can benefit from augmented reality is education.
Anki's Cozmo Robot Wants Your Love
Anki just rolled out an update for its Cozmo that takes it from a cool programmable little robot into an interactive electronic companion.
TMO Background Mode Encore #2: Former Apple Senior Director Michael Gartenberg
Michael Gartenberg spent three years as Apple’s Senior Director of Product Marketing, reporting directly to Senior VP Phil Schiller. For his third appearance on Background Mode, we made a list of seven discussion items we both thought would be interesting. We got through two, but chatted about them in detail. The first was all about what’s to be gained by Apple allocating about a billion dollars to create original TV content. In the second segment, we talked about Apple’s struggles in the education market. Michael made some very interesting and very pointed observations. Don’t miss this one!
Back to School Technical Resources for Students Who Are Apple Customers
Here’s a collection of learning resources and tools for technical high school and college students who are Apple customers.
TMO Background Mode Interview with Colorado Charter School Academic Director Johanna Harth
Johana Harth is the Academic Director of a Colorado charter school. Over the last 12 years, she’s gained enormous experience in how to match the curriculum needs of K-8 grade students with modern computer technology. Thanks to the technical influence of her father, and being very good at math, as a youth her plan was to become an engineer. She graduated from U.C. San Diego with a degree in industrial engineering. All was according to plan until some significant, serendipitous events changed her life. Just how she became the Academic Director of a charter school, and then became involved in computer technology is an amazing story. Johanna explained the school’s migration from Macs to Chromebooks, when the students start with computers, how they use them and what they’re taught about computers. It’s a very, ahem, educational story.
Apple is Doing Terribly in Education. Doing Well. Which?
If you listen to Tim Cook, Apple is doing well in education, but observations on the street tell a different story.
Apple iPads in Education are Stronger This Quarter
Apple not only reported increased revenue for iPads in general, but growth in its education market in specific.
A Maine School District Struggles with Apple’s Notebook Pricing
A Technology Director in Maine wrote us to explain how Mac notebooks just can’t compete, price-wise, in his school district anymore.
Apple Music and the Record Labels, Macs in Education - TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-22
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet Apple working to renegotiate how much money it pays to record labels for Apple Music, plus they dive into the state of Macs in education.
Apple Music's New TV Show Bosses, iPad in Education - TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-16
John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet today to talk about Apple Music’s new executives in charge of original TV content, plus they look at how the iPad is holding up in the education market.
What if the Modern iPad Really Isn't Right for K-12 Education?
Apple started out with the idea that the iPad is the PC of the future and should be the student’s first exposure to computers. Is it working?