Apple will launch a mentorship program for first-generation college freshmen and sophomores called [email protected] Email [email protected] by Friday, January 8, 2021. (via MyHealthyApple).

The report says the program will start in early 2021 and interested students must meet these requirements:

In first or second year of college Parent or legal guardian has not obtained a college degree Intending to major in finance, economics, accounting or similar discipline relating to business, mathematics, commerce or data analytics and Eager to learn about working in finance in a fast-paced, innovative environment

MacRumors shared a PDF that contains information on the types of questions students have to answer, such as “Do you have prior paid or unpaid work roles?” And “Share the greatest challenge you have experienced”.

Apple will match students with Apple mentors one-on-one who will provide education resources as well as opportunities for job shadowing or internships.