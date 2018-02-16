Live Home 3D Pro for Mac: $14.99

Live Home 3D Pro for Mac allows you to design residential buildings from the ground up. Sheds, living rooms, homes, or even a skyscraper, according to the company that makes it. We have a deal on it for $24.99, but coupon code USA40 gives you another 40% off for a total price of $14.99 (coupon expired on February 20th). Check the listing for all the features.

      That coupon expired at midnight on the 20th, dhp. I’m adding a note to that effect on this listing. My apologies for the confusion.

