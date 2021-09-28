Microsoft announced an update to its new Microsoft Store for Windows policies on Tuesdays. From October 5, third-party storefront apps will be allowed. One of those in at the start is Epic Games, the maker of ‘Fortnite‘ with who Apple is involved in a major legal battle.

In that spirit, today we’re announcing another significant update to our Microsoft Store on Windows policies, which will allow third-party storefront apps to be discoverable in the Microsoft Store on Windows. Just like any other app, third-party storefront apps will have a product detail page that can be found via search or by browsing – so that users can easily find and install it with the same confidence as any other app in the Microsoft Store on Windows. Today, we are sharing that Amazon and Epic Games will bring their storefront apps to the Microsoft Store over the next few months, and we look forward to welcoming other stores as well in the future.

