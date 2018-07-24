Indeed, the nanobots in this MIT research are primitive, but the present and future prospects look to be amazing. “The first [component of the aerosol] is a colloid, an extremely tiny insoluble particle or molecule…. The second part of the sensor is a complex circuit containing a chemical detector built from a two-dimensional material, such as graphene. When this detector encounters a certain chemical in its environment, its ability to conduct electricity improves. The circuit also contains a photodiode, a device that can convert ambient light into electric current. This provides all the electricity needed to power the circuit’s data collection and memory.” This is fascinating research, well explained in the link. It will open new doors.

Check It Out: MIT Research: An Aerosol Spray of Nanobots