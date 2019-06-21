News+: Apple’s Courage to Remove the Headphone Jack

In the latest magazine issue of Macworld, Michael Simon writes about Apple’s courage to remove the headphone jack.

At the iPhone 7 introduction, Apple VP Phil Schiller talked about having the “courage” to make the change, to leave the headphone jack behind. At the time it was kind of cringe-worthy…But you know what? He was right. It might have sounded like the reality distortion field on steroids, but Apple’s decision to remove the headphone jack from its most popular product wasn’t a flippant design whim. It was the start of a new strategy that would bring convenience, simplicity, and downright delight.

