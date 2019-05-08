Tech and politics are increasingly overlapping. That seems particularly true in the case of presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg. The Democratic contender has attracted support from a number of big names in Silicon Valley, including Mark Zuckerberg, Recode reported.
Buttigieg, though always stressing his bonhomie upbringing in the industrial Midwest — such as when giving a ride-along of South Bend’s abandoned factories — is quite comfortable in elite corridors like Silicon Valley. He is not an anti-tech firebrand politically, nor a total newcomer to the land of the uber-wealthy. And as his relationship with people like Zuckerberg shows, he also brings a Rolodex that gives him tech contacts that — with the right touch and message on Friday — can become exclusive supporters and maxed-out tech donor.
Check It Out: How Silicon Valley Came to Love Love Pete Buttigieg
A hundred and a hundred and fifty years ago the big names in politics were cozying up to the leaders of the big oil, steel, and rail companies. Politics is drawn to money and power like moths to a flame.
“The Democratic contender has attracted support from a number of big names in Silicon Valley, including Mark Zuckerberg,”
That is a deal breaker for me.