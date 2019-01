Walmart is currently selling a cheap iPhone 6, 32GB and refurbished, for US$69.99. It comes with a 90-day warranty.

The iPhone 6 remains a fine device even though it lacks the impressive tech of Apple’s latest handsets. If you have kids or an older relative who’d like to have a relatively modern phone but without the advanced capabilities of newer devices, this is a great deal.

