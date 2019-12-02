We have a great bundle of Mac apps for you called the 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle, and we have a time-limited coupon code, too. This bundle has 13 Mac apps, including Parallels, iMazing, and TextExpander. You’ll also find PDF Expert, Windscribe VPN Pro, RapidWeaver 8, Disk Drill Pro, Aurora HDR 2019, and more. This bundle is $59.99 through our deal, but coupon code CMSAVE40 brings it down to $36. But note that this coupon code expires at 12/3 11:59 PM EST, so if you want it, grab it.

