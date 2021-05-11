A new report from Hacker News says that an unknown attacker managed to control over 27% of Tor exit nodes in February 2021.

“The entity attacking Tor users is actively exploiting tor users since over a year and expanded the scale of their attacks to a new record level,” an independent security researcher who goes by the name nusenu said in a write-up published on Sunday. “The average exit fraction this entity controlled was above 14% throughout the past 12 months.”

