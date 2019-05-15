Today President Trump has issued a national emergency over threats against American technology. A ban is expected to follow that will stop U.S. companies from doing business with Chinese company Huawei.
In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote that the administration will “protect America from foreign adversaries who are actively and increasingly creating and exploiting vulnerabilities in information and communications technology infrastructure and services in the United States.”
Check It Out: Trump Declares National Emergency Over Threats to American Tech
One Comment Add a comment
Yeah, well I declare a national emergency because Trump. 🤡
So, if the USA can’t compete, we ban and lie? Huawei makes more phones than Apple short of only Samsung; serves 45 out of 50 of world’s telecom co.s and obviously leads in 5G so what’s a Liar In Chief supposed to do? Lie about “cyber security” without a SHRED of evidence. If anyone thinks Huawei or China in general are going to “blink” first in this trumped (ahem) up trade war – uhhh, I’m going with the country that’s 4000 years old – not the few hundred year old screwed up capitalist fake democracy (where the majority doesn’t equal victory in elections) here in U.S. To paraphrase the Chinese “insult/warning” : May we (you) live in interesting times.