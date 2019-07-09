Twitter Bans Dehumanizing Language Targeting Religion

Twitter is banning dehumanizing language aimed at religious groups. Users can no longer compare these groups to animals or other analogies.
Notably, though, the new rules do not address other groups that may be targeted by this type of hate speech. The company says it plans to eventually expand the policy to cover dehumanizing language that singles out others based on their race, gender, or sexual orientation, though it’s not clear how long that might take.
