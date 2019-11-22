Uber’s London License is About To Expire

Uber’s London license expires on Monday, November 25th. However, Reuters reported that the firm does not yet know if it is going to be renewed.

Transport for London (TfL) rejected a renewal request in 2017 due to shortcomings it said it found in the firm’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences and driver background checks, prompting legal action. A judge in 2018 then granted Uber a probationary 15-month license, after the Silicon Valley-based company had made several changes to its business model. In September, TfL gave Uber just a two-month extension, far short of the maximum possible five years, and imposed further conditions covering ride-sharing, appropriate insurance and driver document checks.

