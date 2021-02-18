9to5 Mac has picked up on reports of a new Apple Watch heart study. It is being run by University Health Network (UHN) in Canada and aims to discover how the wearable “can drive better clinical outcomes for heart failure patients.”

The UHN Apple Watch heart study will be led by renowned Canadian cardiologist Dr. Heather Ross, of the Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre. The length of the study will be three months and will be done in collaboration with Apple to see “if remote monitoring with Apple Watch can help with early identification of worsening heart failure.” Notably, the new Blood Oxygen sensor and app is part of this study which means participants will be using the Apple Watch Series 6.

Check It Out: University Health Network Launches New Apple Watch Heart Study